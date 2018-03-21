Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Suicide bomber kills eight in Kabul attack, say officials

Wednesday March 21, 2018
04:54 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Twitter not protecting women from abuse, says AmnestyThe Edit: Twitter not protecting women from abuse, says Amnesty

The Edit: Data scandal threatens Zuckerberg’s vision for FBThe Edit: Data scandal threatens Zuckerberg’s vision for FB

The Edit: Gore aside, ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ is all about the familyThe Edit: Gore aside, ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ is all about the family

The Edit: How the financial crisis lit up the pot industryThe Edit: How the financial crisis lit up the pot industry

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of a blast in Kabul March 21, 2018. — Reuters picAfghan policemen keep watch at the site of a blast in Kabul March 21, 2018. — Reuters picKABUL, March 21 —A suicide bomber blew himself up in front of Kabul University today, killing at least eight people, officials said, as Afghans celebrate the Persian new year holiday.

Another 20 people were wounded in the blast, health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh told AFP.

A suicide attacker on foot detonated himself in front of Kabul University, the interior ministry said.

A man who was standing metres from where the explosion happened told Tolo News that he saw “at least four bodies in blood” on the ground.

The Afghan capital had ramped up security ahead of Nawrooz, which is the traditional Persian new year holiday, in anticipation of attacks.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the assault but Taliban and Islamic State militants have increasingly targeted the war-weary city in recent months. — AFP

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram