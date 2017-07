Suicide bomber attacks near Iraqi embassy in Kabul

KABUL, July 31 — A suicide bomber attacked a police compound and the nearby Iraqi embassy in Kabul this morning, security officials in the Afghan capital said.

A police spokesman said security forces were at the scene and a gunbattle was under way. — Reuters

An Afghan policeman keeps watch at the main checkpoint leading to the Interior Ministry, after a suicide bomb blast in Kabul April 2, 2014. — Reuters pic