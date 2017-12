Suga: Japan adopts additional sanctions against North Korea

People watch a television broadcast of a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed close to Japan, in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2017. — Reuters pic TOKYO, Dec 15 — Japan will impose additional sanctions on North Korea following repeated threats by Pyongyang’s missiles and nuclear programme, Japan’s top government spokesman said this morning.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Japan would freeze assets of 19 more North Korean institutions. — Reuters