Students clash with police in Paris anti-election demo

Thursday April 27, 2017
10:30 PM GMT+8

Hooded youths throw bottles during clashes at a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris April 27, 2017. — Reuters picHooded youths throw bottles during clashes at a demonstration to protest the results of the first round of the presidential election in Paris April 27, 2017. — Reuters picPARIS, April 27 — Student protesters clashed with police in Paris today in a demonstration against both presidential candidates in France’s upcoming runoff election.

Black-clad demonstrators who had broken off from the march of around 1,000 students hurled bottles at police who responded with tear gas.

The march was called by student groups opposed to both business-friendly centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen, who face off in the May 7 vote.  

Protesters smashed storefronts and set rubbish bins alight while some waved signs that said “Neither the banker, nor the racist”, referring to Macron and Le Pen respectively.

“I don’t agree with either of them. I think it’s a matter of choosing between the lesser of two evils,” 17-year-old student Jacques, who declined to give has surname, told AFP.

“If I was old enough to vote, I’d have to do it wearing gloves,” he added.

In separate, primarily anti-Le Pen protests, students partially or fully blocked off the entrances to several Paris high schools. — Reuters

