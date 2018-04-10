Strong 6.2-magnitude quake shakes Chile

File picture of a damaged road is seen after a quake hit Chile in 2016. The world’s most seismic country, Chile has a long Pacific Ocean coastline and a history of earthquake-linked tsunamis, but in this case authorities ruled out a tsunami risk. — Reuters picSANTIAGO, April 10 — A strong 6.2 magnitude earthquake shook Chile today but there was no tsunami alert and no reports of injuries, officials said.

Chile’s National Seismological Centre said the quake struck the north-central region at 7.19am (1019 GMT), 35 kilometres north of Punitaqui at a depth of 75.8 kilometres.

The United States Geological Survey also reported the quake as measuring 6.2.

An initial report from Chile’s National Emergency Office said the quake did not cause injuries or “disruption of basic services.”

The quake was reportedly felt from Atacama in the north to BioBio region in the south.

In 1960 Chile was struck by the world’s most powerful earthquake, measuring 9.5, which left more than 5,700 people dead. — AFP