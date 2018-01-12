Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Rain

Stricken Iranian oil tanker drifts into Japan’s economic zone

Friday January 12, 2018
01:08 PM GMT+8

Rescue ships work to extinguish the fire on the Panama-registered Sanchi tanker carrying Iranian oil, which went ablaze after a collision with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea, in this January 10, 2018. — Reuters picRescue ships work to extinguish the fire on the Panama-registered Sanchi tanker carrying Iranian oil, which went ablaze after a collision with a Chinese freight ship in the East China Sea, in this January 10, 2018. — Reuters picTOKYO, Jan 12 — A stricken Iranian oil tanker drifted into Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesman for Japan’s Coast Guard told Reuters today, as strong winds pushed the burning ship away from the Chinese coast.

The ship, which has been burning for almost a week since it collided with another vessel on Saturday night, was about 300km northwest of Amami Oshima island as of yesterday afternoon, a spokesman from the Coast Guard’s 10th region based in Kagoshima said.

The tanker Sanchi was carrying almost 1 million barrels of condensate, an ultra-light, highly flammable crude oil, to South Korea.

He said that Chinese authorities turned down an offer from the Japanese Coast Guard to help, saying it would ask for help when needed. — Reuters 

