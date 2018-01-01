Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Overcast

Storm cuts power to 40,000 households in western France

Monday January 1, 2018
08:21 PM GMT+8

A storm affected power in Brittany, a rare occurence in France — Reuters picA storm affected power in Brittany, a rare occurence in France — Reuters picPARIS, Jan 1 — Winter storm Carmen has cut power to about 40,000 households in the Brittany region of western France, power grid company Enedis said in a statement today.

Enedis, which has mobilised 1,500 staff to restore power, said the storm is now moving to other regions.

Weather service Meteo France has placed 40 departments in western France on orange alert as winds with speeds of more than 100 kilometres per hour battered the country’s Atlantic coast.

Major power cuts or blackouts are rare in France, which produces three quarters of its power with nuclear energy.

In July 2015, some 830,000 households temporarily lost power in western France after exceptionally warm weather damaged transformers. — Reuters

