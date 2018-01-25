State of emergency as floods worry Paraguay capital

A young girl uses a piece of styrofoam as a paddle board next to a flooded home after heavy rains caused the river Paraguay to overflow, on the outskirts of Asuncion, Paraguay January 23, 2018. — Reuters picASUNCION, Jan 25 — Authorities in Paraguay’s capital Asuncion yesterday declared a state of emergency for a month after the Paraguay River burst its banks, leaving at least 20,000 people homeless.

The unseasonal high waters have washed over many poor neighborhoods built along the banks.

About a half million people are in the capital, and 2.2 million in its metro area.

The South American country has seven million people in total.

The capital city’s council said it was moving to get food and water to the people hit by flooding.

Many of the displaced have been moved to higher areas of the low-lying capital, the national emergency office said.

Hundreds more of the displaced were setting up makeshift camps in plazas of the capital and on any small unoccupied spot they could find.

Forecasters said heavy rains in recent weeks were behind the river’s rise. — AFP