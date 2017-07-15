State media: Iran police fatally shoot knife attacker in Tehran metro

Tehran police shot dead a man who attacked a clergyman and other people with a knife at a metro station today. ― Reuters picDUBAI, July 15 — Tehran police shot dead a man who attacked a clergyman and other people with a knife at a metro station today, Iranian state television reported.

Hadi Tamhidi, deputy governor of the Shar-e Rey district in south Tehran, said the unidentified man attacked the clergyman with a knife after a dispute, and injured another man.

Police shot and wounded the assailant, who later died of his injuries, Tamhidi said, adding that the assailant was mentally “unbalanced”.

A spokesman for the metro said traffic at the Shar-e Rey station had returned to normal after the incident. — Reuters