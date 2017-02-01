Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 2:47 pm GMT+8

Standing Rock tribe take legal action against Dakota pipeline decision

Wednesday February 1, 2017
10:59 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
February 01, 2017
02:32 PM GMT+8

Lola Cowboy of the Navajo Nation of New Mexico speaks during a demonstration against the Dakota Access oil pipeline outside the Bank of North Dakota in Bismarck, North Dakota, January 31, 2017. — Reuters picLola Cowboy of the Navajo Nation of New Mexico speaks during a demonstration against the Dakota Access oil pipeline outside the Bank of North Dakota in Bismarck, North Dakota, January 31, 2017. — Reuters picCANNON BALL, Feb 1 — The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said today it will take legal action against the US Army’s decision to grant the final easement that will allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to be completed.

In a statement, the tribe said the Army cannot circumvent a scheduled environmental impact study that was ordered in January.

“The Army Corps lacks statutory authority to simply stop the EIS,” they said.

The tribe has been in a months-long legal battle against Energy Transfer Partners, which is building the line.

The controversial project, which is meant to bring oil from North Dakota’s Bakken shale region to Illinois, runs adjacent to the Standing Rock reservation in the southern part of North Dakota. — Reuters 

