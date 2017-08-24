Stalker chops girl’s hand off with a sword

Indian members of a social organisation Our City Our Right holds a candle during a silent protest following the recent gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old college student in Barasat, in Kolkata on June 15, 2013. — AFP picNEW DELHI, Aug 24 — A 15-year-old girl’s hand was chopped off allegedly by her stalker in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, China’s Xinhua news agency reported police as saying.

The victim told police that her stalker chased her and subsequently chopped off her right hand with a sword.

The incident took place in Lakhimpur district about, 130 km north of Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh.

“We have arrested 19-year-old person namely Rohit in connection with an attack on a minor girl,” a police official said. “The victim has been admitted in medical college hospital in Lucknow.”

Police said the victim in her statement told Rohit, has been stalking her for the last few days.

“The girl has been rebuffing his advances and in rage he attacked the girl, chopping off her right hand,” the police official said.

“Following the attack people present around overpowered him before he could make any further attacks. The crowd thrashed the accused and handed him over to police.”

In March this year local government deployed anti-Romeo squads to check to eve-teasing incidents across the state and instill a sense of security among women.

Sexual attacks on women and girls in India puts a question mark on their safety and efficiency of police force in the country.

In December 2002, a fatal gang-rape of a medical student in New Delhi brought spotlight on crimes against women in India.

The incident saw huge protests and resulted in new anti-rape laws in the country.

However, brutal sexual attacks against women continue to be reported across India. — Bernama