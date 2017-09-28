St Louis police targeted and beat us, claims filmmaker couple

Protesters fall as they are pushed back by police in riot gear during a protest after a not guilty verdict in the murder trial of former St Louis police officer Jason Stockley in St Louis September 15, 2017. — Reuters picCHICAGO, Sept 28 — Two documentary filmmakers have filed a lawsuit alleging that St Louis police targeted and assaulted them for filming officers during racially charged street protests.

The husband and wife team’s lawsuit adds to a growing list of accounts of alleged police abuse during at-times violent protests in the Midwestern city, sparked by the September 15 acquittal of a former cop, who is white, in the fatal shooting of a black man.

A civil rights group has already sued the city on behalf of protesters alleging, among other things, that police engaged in illegal arrests and improper use of chemical-based weapons such as pepper spray.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by filmmakers Drew and Jennifer Burbridge, who are white, states that police retaliated against them for filming police officers on September 17, on the third consecutive night of protests over the acquittal.

The couple says police arrested them with no warning and used pepper spray against them without cause.

The lawsuit also alleges that Drew Burbridge was restrained and then beaten by police so severely that he lost consciousness.

“Do you want to take my picture now motherf***er? Do you want me to pose for you?,” the lawsuit alleges one of the officers told Burbridge while striking him.

The St Louis police department would not comment on the lawsuit but in a statement said it holds “officers to the highest standards of professionalism and any officer not meeting those standards will be held accountable.”

The demonstrations were prompted by the acquittal of Jason Stockley, who was a St Louis police officer when he shot and killed Anthony Lamar Smith following a 2011 car chase.

Smith was suspected of drug dealing. — AFP