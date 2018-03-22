Spring snow storm slams US Northeast, flights cancelled

Jeannie Boehne builds a snowman during a snowstorm in Washington, March 21, 2018. — Reuters picNEW YORK, March 22 — The fourth significant snow storm in three weeks slammed the US Northeast yesterday, canceling thousands of flights, closing schools and shutting federal offices on the second day of spring.

Winter Storm Toby was expected to dump 30cm to 45cm of snow on New York, the US financial capital and country’s largest city, home to 8.5 million people, parts of New Jersey and Long Island before tapering off by midnight.

The National Weather Service warned against wind guests of 64kph, with power outages and downed trees possible in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Around 4,000 New York Housing Authority residents were without heat and hot water and the state governor declared a state of emergency in and around the city.

In Washington, forecasts of three to eight inches of the white stuff shut schools and federal government offices in the world’s most powerful political capital.

Congress stayed open with lawmakers scrambling to agree on a federal spending bill to stave off a government shutdown.

The Federal Reserve also continued “as planned” a meeting before raising the key lending rate for the first time this year, citing a stronger outlook for economic growth, and hinted at a slightly more aggressive pace for hikes in 2019.

State of emergency

But more than 4,400 flights within, into or out of the United States were cancelled, including a majority at Newark and LaGuardia, two of New York’s three area airports, and half at John F. Kennedy International and Philadelphia.

Forty percent of flights were canceled at Washington’s Reagan National Airport, the FlightAware website added.

In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio urged employers to let staff go home early with the snow expected to quickly accumulate from 4pm and reach “blizzard-like conditions” by falling at the rate of two to three inches an hour until 10pm.

“The evening rush hour is going to be very, very difficult,” he told a news conference. “If you don’t need to be out this evening, don’t go out.”

“Flights are limited right now. I am certain that’s going to get worse as the day goes by. I would suspect very few flights will be happening later in the day,” he added.

The governor of New Jersey also declared a state of emergency and schools closed in Philadelphia. New Jersey Transit, the commuter rail service, discontinued buses at 3:00 pm.

While Broadway shows were to go ahead as scheduled, pop sensation Justin Timberlake announced his planned concert at Madison Square Garden yesterday was canceled.

Boston, where winters are more severe than farther south, was expected to be worst hit at the end of the day, with flooding a risk in coastal areas. — AFP