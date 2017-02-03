Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 9:59 am GMT+8

Special prosecutors seek to search South Korean president’s office

Friday February 3, 2017
South Korean President Park Geun-Hye bows during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul 29 November 2016. — Reuters picSouth Korean President Park Geun-Hye bows during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul 29 November 2016. — Reuters picSEOUL, Feb 3 — Special prosecutors in South Korea plan to execute a search warrant on President Park Geun-hye’s office today, the Yonhap News Agency said, but a presidential Blue House official said they would not be allowed to carry out the search.

Yonhap reported that the special prosecutor’s office planned to carry out the search of Park’s office at 10am today as part of its investigation into an influence-peddling scandal involving Park.

An official at the Blue House told Reuters he was aware of the special prosecution officials heading towards the Blue House, but said they would not be allowed to carry out a search, saying the law bars them from doing so. — Reuters

