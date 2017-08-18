Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Spain suspects were preparing bigger attack, say police

Friday August 18, 2017
09:28 PM GMT+8

Tools

Police cordon off the area after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona, Spain August 17, 2017. — Reuters picPolice cordon off the area after a van crashed into pedestrians near the Las Ramblas avenue in central Barcelona, Spain August 17, 2017. — Reuters picBARCELONA, Aug 18 — Suspects in Spain’s twin terror attacks were preparing an even bigger assault but were thwarted in their plans and forced to act quickly, police said today.

“They were preparing one or several attacks in Barcelona and an explosion in Alcanar stopped this as they no longer had the material they needed to commit attacks of an even bigger scope,” said Josep Lluis Trapero of Catalonia’s police.

He was referring to a blast in a house in the town of Alcanar on Wednesday evening that police said caused one death and was caused by an attempt to make explosive devices. — AFP

