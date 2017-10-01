Spain blasts Catalan regional police for not closing polling stations

Riot police remove demonstrators outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 1, 2017. — Reuters picBARCELONA, Oct 1 — Spain’s central government representative in Catalonia today strongly criticised the region’s police force for not closing polling stations to block an independence referendum deemed illegal by Madrid.

“Catalan police officers were ordered to block the illegal referendum and to prevent polling stations from opening, but unfortunately this was not the case in the majority of cases. Politics has prevailed over professionalism,” Enric Millo said.

It was up to officers from Spain’s national police and Guardia Civil force “to act” to seize ballot boxes and voting papers and close polling stations, he added.

“The sole objective of today’s operation has been to ensure that this illegal referendum does not take place and the Spanish and Catalan people can continue to live in peace and liberty as they have these past 40 years,” Millo said.

Millo also accused Catalonia’s pro-independence government of changing the rules of the referendum at the last minute by accepting ballots without envelopes, which he said does not guarantee confidentiality and opens the door for ballot boxes to be stuffed.

Spain’s central government is staunchly against the vote, which has been ruled unconstitutional by the courts, and has vowed to stop it from taking place.

The crisis has sown divisions among Catalans, with the region deeply split on independence, even if a large majority want to be allowed to settle the matter in a legal vote, and sparked Spain’s biggest political crisis in decades.

“Spanish democracy before its greatest challenge,” headlined top-selling daily newspaper El Pais on Sunday. — AFP