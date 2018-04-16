Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Overcast

World

South Korea’s Park gives up on appeal of corruption conviction, says Yonhap

Monday April 16, 2018
Tools

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea, August 25, 2017. — Reuters picFormer South Korean President Park Geun-hye arrives at a court in Seoul, South Korea, August 25, 2017. — Reuters picSEOUL, April 16 — South Korea's former president Park Geun-hye has submitted to a court a document disclosing her intention to give up on an appeal proceeding against her conviction for corruption, the Yonhap news agency reported today.

However, her case is still expected to be heard in an appeals court as the prosecution filed an appeal last week, on the grounds that she had unfairly avoided certain charges, a court official said.

A lower court jailed Park for 24 years this month on charges including bribery, abuse of power and coercion.

She had denied wrongdoing.

A lawyer for Park could not be immediately reached. — Reuters

