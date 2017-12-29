South Korea seizes HK-flagged vessel it says transferred oil to North Korea

The US said to have proposed blacklisting the Hong Kong-flagged ship to the UN Security Council (pic) for circumventing sanctions slapped on North Korea.SEOUL, Dec 29 — South Korea has seized a Hong Kong-flagged vessel suspected of transferring oil to North Korea in defiance of international sanctions, a foreign ministry official said today.

The vessel, Lighthouse Winmore, transferred refined petroleum products to a North Korean ship in international waters in late October, the official told Reuters.

The United States proposed blacklisting the Hong Kong-flagged ship to the UN Security Council for circumventing sanctions slapped on North Korea for its nuclear and missile programmes, documents seen by Reuters this month showed.