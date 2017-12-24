South Africa’s ruling ANC to ask zuma to step down, says City Press

South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma's tenure has proven controversial with accusations of corruption. — Reuters picJOHANNESBURG, Dec 24 — Members of South Africa’s newly elected African National Congress’ executive committee will meet with President Jacob Zuma to advise him to step down, Johannesburg’s City Press reported, citing unidentified people.

The ruling party’s leaders have been discussing a “conflict-free exit” for Zuma, after his term as president of the ANC came to an end last week, with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa taking the helm, according to the newspaper.

Ramaphosa beat Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was backed by the president, to the top ANC position in a closely contested vote last week. Ramaphosa and new ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule would lead discussions with Zuma, City Press reported, citing unidentified party officials.

If attempts to recall Zuma fail within the ANC structures, an opposition party is expected to move a no-confidence motion against the president in parliament, the newspaper reported. Zuma’s transition was discussed when he met with elders of the party, including former Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe, according to City Press. — Bloomberg