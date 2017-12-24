Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

South Africa’s ruling ANC to ask zuma to step down, says City Press

Sunday December 24, 2017
11:38 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Serena Williams to make her comeback in Abu Dhabi on Dec 30Serena Williams to make her comeback in Abu Dhabi on Dec 30

MH17 families concerned over new discovery of remainsMH17 families concerned over new discovery of remains

Navalny gains support for possible presidential bid against PutinNavalny gains support for possible presidential bid against Putin

The Edit: Frenchman invents lemon-flavoured oystersThe Edit: Frenchman invents lemon-flavoured oysters

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma's tenure has proven controversial with accusations of corruption. — Reuters picSouth Africa’s President Jacob Zuma's tenure has proven controversial with accusations of corruption. — Reuters picJOHANNESBURG, Dec 24 — Members of South Africa’s newly elected African National Congress’ executive committee will meet with President Jacob Zuma to advise him to step down, Johannesburg’s City Press reported, citing unidentified people.

The ruling party’s leaders have been discussing a “conflict-free exit” for Zuma, after his term as president of the ANC came to an end last week, with Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa taking the helm, according to the newspaper.

Ramaphosa beat Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who was backed by the president, to the top ANC position in a closely contested vote last week. Ramaphosa and new ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule would lead discussions with Zuma, City Press reported, citing unidentified party officials.

If attempts to recall Zuma fail within the ANC structures, an opposition party is expected to move a no-confidence motion against the president in parliament, the newspaper reported. Zuma’s transition was discussed when he met with elders of the party, including former Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe, according to City Press. — Bloomberg

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline