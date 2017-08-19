Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

South African minister resigns amid assault probe

Saturday August 19, 2017
South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma had accepted Mduduzi Manana's resignation. — Reuters picSouth Africa’s President Jacob Zuma had accepted Mduduzi Manana's resignation. — Reuters picJOHANNESBURG, Aug 19 — A South African deputy minister who is charged with allegedly assaulting a woman in a nightclub has resigned, the president’s office said on today.

Footage apparently showing deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana assaulting a woman earlier this month sparked outrage from civil society and opposition parties and prompted Manana to offer a public apology.

“President Jacob Zuma has received and accepted the resignation of the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Mduduzi Manana,” the presidency said in a statement.

Manana, who made his first appearance in court last week on a charge of assaulting Mandisa Duma, had been released on 5,000 rand (RM1,632) bail.

“I have decided - on my own, to step down,” Manana said, adding that he is seeking professional help and will now focus on the pending legal proceedings. — Reuters

