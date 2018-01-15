Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

South Africa protests to US embassy over Trump ‘s******e’ remark (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 — South Africa has protested to the US embassy in Pretoria about reported remarks by US President Donald Trump that some immigrants from Africa and Haiti come from “s******e” countries.

South Africa’s foreign ministry called the remarks, which sources said Trump made earlier this week during a meeting on immigration legislation, “crude and offensive” and said Trump’s subsequent denial was not categorical.

“Relations between South Africa and the United States, and between the rest of Africa and the United States, must be based on mutual respect and understanding,” the foreign ministry said in a statement yesterday.

It said it would ask the second-in-charge of the US embassy to explain Trump’s comments today.

Trump was widely condemned by many African countries and by international rights organisations for the comments.

Botswana’s foreign ministry earlier summoned the US ambassador in protest. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump during meeting with legislators on immigration reform at the White House in Washington January 9, 2018. — Reuters picUS President Donald Trump during meeting with legislators on immigration reform at the White House in Washington January 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

