‘Sonic attacks’ in Cuba hit several Canadian diplomats, families, media says

Friday September 15, 2017
11:17 PM GMT+8

People stand outside the US embassy during a flag-raising ceremony in Havana, Cuba August 14, 2015. — Reuters picPeople stand outside the US embassy during a flag-raising ceremony in Havana, Cuba August 14, 2015. — Reuters picOTTAWA, Sept 15 — Mysterious “sonic attacks” in Cuba in recent months targeted at least five Canadian diplomats and their families, public broadcaster CBC reported today.

The incidents were first revealed at the beginning of August when Canadian and US officials said they had launched an investigation into the cause of diplomats' sudden hearing loss, migraines and nausea in Havana.

At the time, Ottawa confirmed that one of its envoys had been treated for the symptoms.

“More than five, but fewer than 10 Canadian families were affected by the attacks,” CBC said today, citing an unnamed source.

In some cases, hospitalisation was required, the public broadcaster said, adding that all of the Canadians have recovered from the initial symptoms.

The US State Department has said 16 Americans were affected in the "incidents," which appear to have begun in 2016.

“We are aware of unusual symptoms affecting Canadian and US diplomatic personnel and their families in Havana,” Canadian foreign ministry spokeswoman Brianne Maxwell said last month.

The diplomats reported hearing loud grinding or ringing noises, or feeling vibrations in their bodies.

Canadian authorities said Cuban officials are not suspected and have been cooperating in the investigation.

In contrast to the long-thorny US-Cuban relationship, Ottawa and Havana have generally had warm relations. — AFP

