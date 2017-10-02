Somali refugee faces terror charges in Canada stabbing, car attacks

Muslim women speak to a police woman during a rally organised by the Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council in solidarity with the Edmonton Police Service, following an attack in Edmonton October 1, 2017. — Reuters pic EDMONTON, Oct 2 — A Somali refugee who had been on a watch list over extremist views faced five counts of attempted murder and terror charges yesterday after Canadian police said he stabbed a police officer and ran down four pedestrians with a car in Edmonton, Alberta.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man whom police did not identify, had been investigated two years ago for promoting extremist ideology but was not deemed a threat, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Marlin Degrand said an “exhaustive investigation” into the man in 2015 did not uncover sufficient evidence to pursue charges.

Canadian media identified the suspect as Abdulahi Hasan Sharif, although Reuters was not immediately able to confirm his identity.

Police cordoned off an apartment block near downtown Edmonton and plainclothes officers were seen carrying large bags of equipment into the building.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson told reporters: “To the best of our knowledge, this was a lone-wolf attack. There's no immediate cause for panic or concern.”

US national security agencies strongly leaned toward the conclusion that the suspect acted alone, although they were reviewing the matter, a US official told Reuters.

The police officer, who had stab wounds to the head and face, was released from a hospital yesterday along with two pedestrians. A third pedestrian was upgraded to stable from critical, while the fourth suffered a fractured skull and had regained consciousness.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the Edmonton attack “another example of the hate that we must remain ever vigilant against.” Canada's government said it would keep the terrorist threat level at medium, where it has been since late 2014.

The Alberta Muslim Public Affairs Council denounced the attack and hundreds attended a Sunday evening rally organized by the group.

“These types of acts, whether terrorism or not, seek to divide communities. We have to show that's not going to happen, not in Edmonton,” said group spokesman Aurangzeb Qureshi. — Reuters