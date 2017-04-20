Soldier killed by anti-Maduro protesters in Venezuela (VIDEO)

CARACAS, April 20 — Anti-government activists killed a soldier near Venezuela’s capital today, at the end of a day of massive protests against President Nicolas Maduro, officials said.

“They just murdered a national guardsman in San Antonio de los Altos,” a town just south of Caracas, Diosdado Cabello, a pro-Maduro politician and active reservist, said on his weekly television show.

The death brought to three the number of people said to have been killed during the day of protests, after a teenage boy and a woman were fatally shot. — AFP

Police help an injured colleague during clashes with opposition supporters during protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela April 19, 2017. — Reuters pic