Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Soldier killed by anti-Maduro protesters in Venezuela (VIDEO)

Thursday April 20, 2017
10:31 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Man dies ‘peacefully’ after told Trump was impeachedMan dies ‘peacefully’ after told Trump was impeached

US man dies ‘peacefully’ after told Trump was impeachedUS man dies ‘peacefully’ after told Trump was impeached

Pregnant Williams may be forced to skip Wimbledon, experts sayPregnant Williams may be forced to skip Wimbledon, experts say

The Edit: Prince’s estate is suing to stop the release of new musicThe Edit: Prince’s estate is suing to stop the release of new music

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

CARACAS, April 20 — Anti-government activists killed a soldier near Venezuela’s capital today, at the end of a day of massive protests against President Nicolas Maduro, officials said.

“They just murdered a national guardsman in San Antonio de los Altos,” a town just south of Caracas, Diosdado Cabello, a pro-Maduro politician and active reservist, said on his weekly television show.

The death brought to three the number of people said to have been killed during the day of protests, after a teenage boy and a woman were fatally shot. — AFP 

Police help an injured colleague during clashes with opposition supporters during protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela April 19, 2017. — Reuters pic Police help an injured colleague during clashes with opposition supporters during protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela April 19, 2017. — Reuters pic

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline