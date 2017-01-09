Last updated Monday, January 09, 2017 11:52 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Monday January 9, 2017
06:33 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Chevrolet Bolt is Car of the YearThe Edit: Chevrolet Bolt is Car of the Year

The Edit: Bollywood’s highest grossing filmThe Edit: Bollywood’s highest grossing film

Trump calls Meryl Streep a ‘Hillary flunky’ after her scathing speechTrump calls Meryl Streep a ‘Hillary flunky’ after her scathing speech

The Edit: Meet Anjali Lama, Nepal’s first transgender modelThe Edit: Meet Anjali Lama, Nepal’s first transgender model

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A file picture of an Emirates A380 plane. — AFP picA file picture of an Emirates A380 plane. — AFP picDUBAI, Jan 9 ― An Emirates flight from Muscat to Dubai was cancelled after baggage handlers discovered a snake in the aircraft’s cargo hold. 

The animal was found before Sunday’s flight from Oman, the airline said in a statement, adding that the aircraft was returned to service after being thoroughly searched. 

First class passengers on an Aeromexico flight in November were confronted by a snake that fell from an overhead storage compartment. Nobody was hurt in the incident but a few passengers were rattled. ― AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline