Six climbers die of cold climbing Guatemala volcano

The volcano, about 40km southwest of the capital, forced the cancellation of several flights as Guatemala’s main airport shut down and workers sought to clear the runways of ash. — AFP picGUATEMALA CITY, Jan 10 — Six climbers scaling a volcano in Guatemala died on the weekend when they got caught in a sudden cold spell at altitude, rescue officials said yesterday.

The six, all of them Guatemalans, were in two groups climbing Acatenango volcano west of the capital on Saturday.

The volcano rises 3,975m above sea level.

Their bodies were recovered on Sunday and yesterday, a fire services spokesman, Julio Sanchez, said.

Three other climbers were rescued, and two of them were taken to hospital.

According to the CONRED emergencies agency, a high pressure system caused a drastic plunge in temperature to as low as -6º C. — AFP