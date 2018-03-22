Singapore’s ‘Toilet Man’ receives royal endorsement from Queen E

Singaporean Jack Sim received a ringing endorsement from the Queen of the United Kingdom, no less, who awarded him the Commonwealth Points of Light award. ― Picture courtesy of Jack Sim/TODAYSINGAPORE, March 22 — For 20 years, Singaporean Jack Sim has been known as the “Toilet Man” for his efforts in improving sanitation around the world.

This evening (March 22), the founder of the World Toilet Organisation (WTO) received a ringing endorsement from the Queen of the United Kingdom, no less, who awarded him the Commonwealth Points of Light award.

The award recognises outstanding volunteers everyday of the week whose service is making a difference in their communities and whose story can inspire others to have creative innovative solutions to social challenges in their own communities and beyond.

Sim received the award — a personalised certificate signed by Queen Elizabeth II — from Deputy British High Commissioner to Singapore Mrs Alexandra McKenzie at the SG100 Foundation Anniversary Dinner at Singapore Expo.

British High Commissioner to Singapore Scott Wightman said Sim is recognised for his outstanding work promoting sanitation around the world.

Sim, 61, has been advocating for cleaner toilets here and convincing politicians to do more to provide proper toilets for their people.

“This is an issue of crucial importance to public health and human dignity, but one that is not discussed enough,” he said. “Singapore has a wealth of talented and skilled people and I am delighted to see more and more Singaporeans going beyond their borders to assist those in need throughout the Commonwealth, and beyond”.

The Commonwealth Points of Light award is the latest recognition Sim has earned for his initiative.

In 1998, he established the Restroom Association of Singapore, to raise the standards of public toilets in Singapore and globally. He founded the WTO three years later.

Through the WTO, Sim has brought together 235 organisations across 58 countries to tackle the neglected issues of toilets and sanitation.

“Humans are designed to love, to give and to serve,” he said of his mission. “When we care for others, our consciousness opens up and we become joyful. When we think selfishly, our consciousness narrows up and we become miserable”.

In 2013, WTO was given a big boost for his mission: The November 19 World Toilet Day that Sim started in 2001 was endorsed by the United Nations General Assembly.

The Commonwealth Points of Light awards are presented ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London on April 19-20, as the Queen is thanking volunteers across the 53 Commonwealth nations for the difference that they have made in their communities and beyond. Singapore is one of the Commonwealth nations.

By sharing the stories of the volunteers, the Heads of Government meeting will celebrate the acts of volunteering across the Commonwealth and help inspire others to make their own contributions.

“As volunteers, we do not do our work to win awards,” said Sim. “But awards help endorse and legitmise our work to mobilise more people to join in the effort for a better world”. ― TODAY