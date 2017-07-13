Singapore’s Boon Tat Street stabbing: Victim’s wife pleads for privacy

Lawyer Andy Chiok (left) with Tan Cheng Cheng, wife of the victim Spencer Sanjay Tuppani Shamlal Tuppani, at the State Courts, July 12, 2017. — Picture by Robin Choo/TODAYSINGAPORE, July 13 — The elderly man who allegedly knived his son-in-law to death in broad daylight in the Central Business District (CBD) was charged yesterday, and the grieving widow at the centre of the double tragedy pleaded for privacy for the family.

Tan Nam Seng, 69, was charged with the murder of Spencer Sanjay Tuppani Shamlal Tuppani, 38, on Monday at 1.22pm at a coffee shop at 121 Telok Ayer Street. If convicted, Tan faces the death penalty.

The lunchtime stabbing, which brought the CBD to a standstill, had stunned passers-by and left staff and customers in a restaurant fearing for their safety.

Tuppani collapsed in a pool of blood outside A Poke Theory at 27 Boon Tat Street, which was less than 100m away from the coffee shop where the attack allegedly took place.

According to witnesses, Tan was wielding a knife and warned people not to help the victim.

“That’s my son-in-law, don’t help him. Let him die,” Tan was said to have told passers-by.

In the dock on Wednesday, Tan, who was in a red polo tee shirt, gazed around the courtroom expressionlessly as proceedings were going on. He was represented by lawyer Andy Chiok.

About 10 of Tan’s family members were in court, including his daughter Tan Cheng Cheng, who is the deceased’s wife. Tan’s family members asked to see him as they were worried about his health, but the request was not granted by the courts.

In a press statement issued through lawyers acting for the family, Ms Tan urged the media not to speculate about the incident and let the police do their job.

“This is a double tragedy for the family,” she said. “We cannot say anything to you now. Please respect our privacy and do not stay outside our home.

“Our family has lost a loved one and my beloved father is facing a serious charge. You cannot imagine our immense grief, but please try to understand and let us have some peace.”

Tuppani was an up-and-coming businessman who had risen to prominence after turning around port services provider TNS Ocean Lines, where the accused and Ms Tan were previously directors.

In an interview with August Man in July 2014, Tuppani — who graduated from Long Island University in New York according to a profile on LinkedIn — related how he sold off everything he had to reinvest in TNS Ocean Lines, which was on the brink of bankruptcy after the global economic crisis in 2007.

Tuppani, who joined the company in 2003, said he turned the company around in 18 months — growing its turnover from S$2 million (RM6.22 million) to more than S$100 million.

Tuppani was one of four finalists for an Outstanding Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2014 given out by the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and DBS Bank.

Last November, logistics company GKE Corporation bought over TNS Ocean Lines for S$9 million.

Tuppani was the firm’s chief execuive officer before he was killed.

At Tuppani’s funeral wake, a man who identified himself as Tuppani’s brother said his family “just want a quiet funeral”, and declined further comment.

Throughout the day, at least a hundred family members and friends turned up at the wake held at Teochew Funeral Parlour.

A friend of Tuppani, who gave his name only as Lee, said he knew the victim for about five years.

“We were good friends and he liked to tell jokes,” said the 47-year-old who is self-employed.

He added that Tuppani was a devout Buddhist, and along with a few other friends, they would go to Thailand to pray occasionally.

Adding that the last time he went on such trips was about two years ago, Lee said Tuppani and some among the group would travel to Thailand at least five to six times a year. Tuppani would donate S$6,000 to S$7,000 each time to the temple when he went to Thailand, he added.

Some of Tuppani’s friends said the victim was having marital issues, and had wanted to divorce his wife about three years ago. Adding that Tuppani had one child from a previous marriage, a friend who declined to be named said: “A group of us persuaded him not to divorce back then.”

At about 6.30pm, Tuppani’s wife arrived at the wake with their two daughters and one son aged between six and 10, and domestic helpers.

Tan will appear in court again next Wednesday. No plea was taken yesterday. — TODAY