Singaporeans who caused ruckus at Bak Kut Teh stall charged in court

(From left) Toh Kian Teck, 53 and Tay Soo Yong, 50, face one charge each, under the Protection from Harassment Act, for causing harassment, alarm or distress through the use of threatening language or behaviour. — Picture by Nuria Ling/TODAYSINGAPORE, Dec 6 — Two men who were caught on camera causing a ruckus at a Bak Kut Teh restaurant in August were charged in court yesterday.

Tay Soo Yong, 50, and Toh Kian Teck, 53, both face one charge each, under the Protection from Harassment Act, for causing harassment, alarm or distress through the use of threatening language or behaviour.

Court documents showed that at around 2.35am on Aug 19, the duo — both Singaporeans — allegedly engaged in threatening behaviour intending to cause alarm to a Cheng Weihui.

The incident took place at Kian Lian 365, a Bak Kut Teh shop along Balestier Road.

Court documents did not reveal who Cheng was.

Toh is said to have also thrown a bunch of plastic chopsticks and spoons, before hurling vulgarities at her.

He faces an additional charge for causing mischief at the stall.

Toh allegedly threw a plastic chair against a display shelf, flipped a table and kicked three chairs.

He also pushed a steamer — used to keep buns warm — to the floor, causing the glass to shatter.

The damages are said to cost around S$2,100 (RM6,331.95).

The duo’s actions were captured in a video which the restaurant uploaded on its Facebook page. It has since attracted more than 46,000 views.

They were arrested on August 21.

If convicted of causing alarm by using threatening and abusive words and behaviour, both Toh and Tay could each be fined up to S$5,000, and/or jailed up to six months.

Additionally, Toh could be jailed for up to two years, and/or fined, if found guilty of committing mischief leading to damages more than S$500.

Toh will return to court on December 12 while Tay will return on December 27.

Toh told the court that he would like to apply for legal aid, while Tay indicated his intent to plead guilty to his offences.

In a similar case earlier this year, three people were charged for wrecking a Teochew porridge restaurant at Upper Serangoon Road.

They were said to have caused a ruckus over a S$28 bill. — TODAY