Singaporeans gather in memorial prayers for Othman Wok

Mufti leading the memorial prayer session. — Picture by MUIS

SINGAPORE, May 5 — Around 400 people gathered for a prayer session in remembrance of former Cabinet Minister Othman Wok yesterday.

The congregation was held at Yusof Ishak mosque after the dusk prayer and was led by the Mufti of Singapore, Dr Fatris Bakaram.

Minister-In-Charge of Muslim Affairs, Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, who attended the prayers, told the media: “I think tonight is an occasion for the Muslim community to remember the late Encik Othman Wok.

“This is in part a religious service, a little tahlil session by the Muslim community.

“This session is most appropriate to be held here at Masjid Yusof Ishak, which is named after Singapore’s first President.

“This is significant because (Othman) was responsible for the ethos of multiracialism which is important for Singapore in our early years as an independent nation”.

Lina Abdullah, Othman’s widow, also expressed her appreciation to the members of the community for the initiative in remembering the contributions of her late husband.

A key member of the Old Guard, Othman died at the age of 92 at the Singapore General Hospital on April 17. — TODAY