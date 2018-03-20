Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

World

Singaporean travel agency boss killed in Mecca bus crash

Tuesday March 20, 2018
10:55 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Russian scientist says helped create poison in UK spy rowRussian scientist says helped create poison in UK spy row

FBI probe after Jalur Gemilang mistaken for IS-defaced US flagFBI probe after Jalur Gemilang mistaken for IS-defaced US flag

EU digs in over UK banks’ post-Brexit access, rejects UK bidEU digs in over UK banks’ post-Brexit access, rejects UK bid

The Edit: Ringo Starr receives long-overdue knighthoodThe Edit: Ringo Starr receives long-overdue knighthood

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Saudi firefighters at the scene of the accident, after a lorry crashed into the bus carrying the 31 passengers. — TODAY picSaudi firefighters at the scene of the accident, after a lorry crashed into the bus carrying the 31 passengers. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, March 20 — A Singaporean performing the minor pilgrimage (umrah) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, was killed today after a lorry crashed into the bus that he was travelling in.

A number of passengers were also injured in the traffic accident, which happened between 8.30am to 9am local time. Singapore is five hours ahead of Mecca.

In a statement, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said it “understands that the passengers are pilgrims managed by a local travel agency, Abu Bakar Travel Services Private Limited”.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram