Singaporean travel agency boss killed in Mecca bus crash

Saudi firefighters at the scene of the accident, after a lorry crashed into the bus carrying the 31 passengers. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, March 20 — A Singaporean performing the minor pilgrimage (umrah) in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, was killed today after a lorry crashed into the bus that he was travelling in.

A number of passengers were also injured in the traffic accident, which happened between 8.30am to 9am local time. Singapore is five hours ahead of Mecca.

In a statement, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said it “understands that the passengers are pilgrims managed by a local travel agency, Abu Bakar Travel Services Private Limited”.