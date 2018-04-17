Singapore MP suffers bruises, abrasions from attack at Meet-the-People session

MP for Jurong GRC Tan Wu Meng. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, April 17 — Member of Parliament Tan Wu Meng was attacked by a young man during his regular Meet-the-People session (MPS) last night, but managed to escape with light injuries on his arm and neck.

Confirming the incident, which was first reported by Channel NewsAsia, Dr Tan told TODAY that the assailant was not a familiar figure at his MPS, but records showed that the man had sought his help for a case last year. The Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC) MP declined to discuss the case, citing confidentiality reasons.

Dr Tan added in a Facebook post today: “The young man who attacked me had given a preliminary indication about his troubles during registration, and had brought some documentation about the problems he faced. I wrote an appeal for him last night too.

“Police are investigating. But whatever the outcome under the law, I hope he can get back on track and will try to help him do so.”

The last such incident that came to light publicly was in 2009, when a disgruntled resident poured thinner on then-Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Seng Han Thong and set him on fire. Seng survived the attack, but required skin grafts. He has since retired from politics.

Recounting yesterday’s incident, Dr Tan said the attack took place around 10pm at Block 334 Clementi Avenue 2, where he holds his MPS.

The man rushed into an interview room where Dr Tan was speaking with another resident, and started hitting the MP with his fists.

Dr Tan said he fell to the floor and tried to shield his face. The attack left bruises on his arm and abrasions on his neck.

“I didn’t see him coming,” the MP added. “At first I didn’t know what was happening but my first instinct was (to ensure) the safety of the other residents and volunteers.”

Several residents and volunteers managed to restrain the assailant, who was later led away by the police. Dr Tan said he was keen to finish seeing the other residents waiting to see him, but was advised to go to the National University Hospital for a check-up.

He added that he returned to his Clementi MPS venue around midnight to finish writing some appeal letters, as the doctors had told him that his injuries were minor.

Commenting on the incident, Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said the incident, while unfortunate, was “completely unacceptable”.

“But as Wu Meng says, we will find a way to help this young man get back in life eventually,” added Tharman, the anchor-minister for Jurong GRC. “I know Wu Meng puts much personal effort into every individual case, every resident who needs support. He will not be deterred.” — TODAY