Singaporean man on the run in Brisbane for attempted murder

The 30-year-old Singaporean man who is on the run in Brisbane for the attempted murder of a 20-year-old Singaporean woman. — Picture by Queensland Police

SINGAPORE, May 9 — A 30-year-old Singaporean man is wanted by Australian police after he allegedly attempted to murder a Singaporean woman in Brisbane late last night.

Queensland Police said the man, whose name was not released, used a hammer to hit the 20-year-old woman in her head at a residence in Norman Park.

He also stabbed her multiple times with a knife.

The woman suffered a fractured skull and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, reported Australian media.

Queensland Police said she is not believed to have suffered life threatening injuries and she is reportedly in a stable condition right now.

Queensland Police inspector Steve Flori told ABC News that the 30-year-old man, who is of slim build, had only arrived in Australia over the weekend.

“All the possessions he brought with him when he arrived two days ago have been left where the attack occurred,” he said.

“We believe he has no access to funds whatsoever so he may still be wearing boxer shorts and a white T-shirt with no shoes.”

Flori added that the suspect was previously in a relationship with the victim, who was living in Queensland.

He said the man had booked the Norman Park home through Airbnb, and the attack occurred when the woman visited the house.

“Our investigations lead me to believe he has been here before, but we are not aware of any friends, associates or relatives other than the victim that he knows in Brisbane,” he said.

“We don’t believe he’s a risk to the general public but it may be the fact that he’s feeling in a state of desperation.”

The 30-year-old man also left his passport and wallet behind when he fled on foot.

Although police dogs were unable to track him, CCTV footage captured his face.

Flori said police have yet to interview the victim due to the severity of her injuries. — TODAY