Singaporean gets four months’ jail for burning police surveillance cameras

Singapore courts ― TODAY file picSINGAPORE, Jan 19 — He was in a bad mood, and decided to vent by setting fire to police surveillance cameras (Polcams).

In less than 10 minutes, Lim Sin Ann, 52, burned three Polcams at his void deck, using burning newspapers.

He masked his identity from the Polcams using an umbrella.

Today, Lim was sentenced for the three counts of vandalism on Nov 6 last year to four months' jail - one of which was in lieu of caning, a mandatory punishment for the crime, but is not imposed on those older than 50 here.

Two other charges – one of him burning the third Polcam and another of him dishonestly misappropriating a Passion card – were taken into consideration during Lim’s sentencing.

Lim, who was unrepresented, caused damages amounting to almost S$1,000, with recordings on two of the cameras becoming "significantly blurred" because of the wrecked lenses. He has not made any restitution.

The damaged Polcams at Block 212 Boon Lay Place were discovered three weeks later, during a routine maintenance check.

Lim was arrested within two hours.

For each count of vandalism, Lim could have been jailed up to three years, fined up to S$2,000, and caned between three and eight strokes. — TODAY