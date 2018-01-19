Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Rain

World

Singaporean gets four months’ jail for burning police surveillance cameras

Friday January 19, 2018
03:02 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Indonesian Christian flogged for selling shariah-banned boozeIndonesian Christian flogged for selling shariah-banned booze

Sarawak chief minister sounds alarm over tuberculosisSarawak chief minister sounds alarm over tuberculosis

Chelsea said to be eyeing Stoke City striker Peter CrouchChelsea said to be eyeing Stoke City striker Peter Crouch

Boris Johnson suggests building bridge to Europe after BrexitBoris Johnson suggests building bridge to Europe after Brexit

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Singapore courts ― TODAY file picSingapore courts ― TODAY file picSINGAPORE, Jan 19 — He was in a bad mood, and decided to vent by setting fire to police surveillance cameras (Polcams).

In less than 10 minutes, Lim Sin Ann, 52, burned three Polcams at his void deck, using burning newspapers.

He masked his identity from the Polcams using an umbrella.

Today, Lim was sentenced for the three counts of vandalism on Nov 6 last year to four months' jail - one of which was in lieu of caning, a mandatory punishment for the crime, but is not imposed on those older than 50 here.

Two other charges – one of him burning the third Polcam and another of him dishonestly misappropriating a Passion card – were taken into consideration during Lim’s sentencing.

Lim, who was unrepresented, caused damages amounting to almost S$1,000, with recordings on two of the cameras becoming "significantly blurred" because of the wrecked lenses. He has not made any restitution.

The damaged Polcams at Block 212 Boon Lay Place were discovered three weeks later, during a routine maintenance check.

Lim was arrested within two hours.

For each count of vandalism, Lim could have been jailed up to three years, fined up to S$2,000, and caned between three and eight strokes. — TODAY

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline