Singaporean couple who abused elderly man arrested

A screengrab from YouTube video showing a man pushing and elderly-man at a hawker centre in Toa Payoh, Singapore. SINGAPORE, April 26 — The police have arrested a 46-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman for an offence of public nuisance.

In a statement issued early yesterday morning, the police said they received reports on Sunday regarding a couple who had allegedly used offensive language and force against a 76-year-old man at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Market & Hawker Centre.

The couple’s identities were established and they were arrested yesterday.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

A video of the incident, which was first shared on Facebook page The Local Society on Sunday, has since been viewed over 2.8 million times, and shared more 41,000 times.

In the video, a man was seen shoving an elderly man while the latter was arguing with a woman.

It is believed that the couple and the elderly man were arguing over a seat at the hawker centre.

The video triggered an uproar online.

An online petition calling for civil action against the couple has gathered over 8,000 signatures since it was created on Monday.

Subsequent efforts by netizens to identify the couple were futile.

A young woman was also misidentified in the process.

Anyone convicted for the offence of public nuisance may be punished with a fine which may extend to S$1,000 (RM3,129.98). — TODAY

