Singaporean charged over Easter Sunday church fire

Tuesday April 18, 2017
12:23 PM GMT+8

Yeo Liang Chai (centre) has been charged with setting alight a storeroom at St Hilda's Church on the morning of April 16, 2017.  — Picture by Robin Choo/TODAYYeo Liang Chai (centre) has been charged with setting alight a storeroom at St Hilda's Church on the morning of April 16, 2017.  — Picture by Robin Choo/TODAY

SINGAPORE, April 18 — A 60-year-old man has been charged with setting alight a storeroom at St Hilda’s Church on Easter Sunday morning.

Yeo Liang Chai was charged with one count of mischief by fire today, an offence which carries a life imprisonment, or a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Yeo represented himself in court today.

He was arrested on Sunday in connection with the fire earlier in the morning at the Anglican church at Ceylon Road.

The fire damaged a storeroom on the second floor of a building adjacent to the main church hall, where used children’s clothing, books, and toys were kept.

No one was injured, and the building was not damaged.

Yeo will next appear in court on April 25, and will remain in remand. — TODAY

