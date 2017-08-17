Singaporean charged with failing to pay her maid for nearly a year

Foreign domestic helpers at a maid agency. — TODAY file picSINGAPORE, Aug 17 — A 30-year-old woman has been charged with failing to pay her maid for nearly a year, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said this morning.

MOM’s investigations found that Li Jun, a Singaporean, failed to pay her maid, a Myanmar national, any salary between March 7 last year and February 21 this year — totalling around S$5,700 (RM17,955.21) in monthly salaries and rest day pay.

Li was charged on Tuesday for breaching the Work Permit Conditions under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

She faces 13 charges.

If convicted, she may be fined up to S$10,000, or face imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both, per charge.

Li’s case will be heard again in Court on September 12.

The MOM has barred her from hiring any foreign domestic worker.

Under existing regulations, a foreign domestic worker must be paid no later than seven days after the last day of the salary period.

Employers must also maintain a monthly salary record paid to their domestic worker, and to obtain written acknowledgement.

In addition, employers should not keep their domestic worker’s salaries on her behalf, and/or make this arrangement as a condition for her employment.

The MOM says that employers should turn down any request from their domestic workers to help them save their salaries. — TODAY