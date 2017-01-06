Singapore warns against ‘exploding’ gas cooker hobs

Electrolux gas hob cooker model EGT9637CK. — Picture courtesy of Electrolux.com.sg

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 — Four models of glass gas cooker hobs made by Electrolux could potentially explode, warned national standards and accreditation body SPRING Singapore today.

The four model numbers are EGT9637CKP, EGT7637EGP, EGT7637CKP and EGT7627CKP.

The products were sold between 2014 and 2016.

SPRING is urging all consumers to stop using these cooker hobs with immediate effect.

The agency said it has received reports of glass shattering and small explosions when the affected glass gas cooker hobs were in use.

In one case, it resulted in a user being scalded as a result of this incident.

The matter is currently under investigation. — TODAY