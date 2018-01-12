Singapore temperatures to fall to as low as 21 degrees in the next few days

The weather will be overcast and windy with rain, heavy at times, for the next two days. — Picture by Najeer Yusof/TODAYSINGAPORE, Jan 12 — Even cooler weather can be expected in the Republic over the next couple of days, with temperatures dropping to 21°C, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a weather update posted on its website yesterday evening, the agency said: “A monsoon surge is currently affecting Singapore, and is forecast to persist over the next few days.”

It added that the weather will be overcast and windy with rain, heavy at times, for the next two days.

“The daily temperature during this period is expected to range between 21°C and 27°C,” it said.

This means the weather going forward will be even cooler than on Wednesday, when temperatures dipped to below 23°C in certain parts of the city state in the evening.

A reading of 22.9°C was recorded between 8pm and 9pm on Wednesday in Newton, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

This was just below the minimum temperature of 23°C earlier forecasted by the MSS.

On Monday, intense flash floods affected several areas in the eastern parts of Singapore causing mayhem on the roads as flood waters gushed from overwhelmed drainage systems.

Two people were also sent to hospital after a tree fell on them in Toa Payoh while at one housing block in Tampines, rainwater cascaded like a “waterfall” in a lift.

The lowest recorded temperature in Singapore was 19.0 °C on February 14, 1989 at Paya Lebar. — TODAY