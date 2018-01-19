Singapore sparks mockery with Instagram ‘influencers’ for Budget 2018

SINGAPORE, Jan 19 — Singapore’s government has sparked mockery after hiring social media “influencers” to try to interest the younger generation in the budget, with messages about “inflationary pressure” and “balanced budgets” popping up on Instagram.
The finance ministry hired more than 50 users on the platform to seek feedback from their followers about the forthcoming budget and ask them to head to booths in the city-state to share their views, local media reported.
One typical post showed user Chelsea Teng posing next to a swimming pool while holding a laptop, alongside the message: “Great news — Budget 2018 is coming soon!”
Great news – Budget 2018 is coming soon! MOF is seeking feedback from individuals/businesses on local ushering issues, be it taxation, growing a company, skillsets etc. So here’s your chance to share your views with the Govt! 😁👌 . Join me for the listening point today, at Tanjong Pagar Complex or SMU on 12 Jan, 11:30am - 2:00pm — to share your suggestions too! You can also give feedback via the REACH Budget 2018 microsite by 12 Jan, link in bio. Every contribution counts! #SGBudget2018 #MOFSG #REACHSingapore #sponsored #MOFSGxStarNgage
Another showed user Josephine. T staring pensively at an iPad, with the post: “With inflationary pressure in mind, we all know that the cost of living is constantly rising... how do we manage our income and expenditure to keep a balanced budget?”
The campaign, which began in December, began generating attention in recent days — but there was more mirth about the government’s approach than enthusiasm for the state of the nation’s finances.
In preparation for Budget 2018, REACH has organised Pre-Budget 2018 Listening Points across Singapore. These Listening Points are easily accessible, open booths for Singaporeans to give their views in person 🙋🏻♂️ Do join me at today’s Listening Point from now till 2.00pm at the covered area close to the Multi-Purpose Hall at Tanjong Pagar Complex - loving the heritage feels and free ice cream heh 😂 Alternatively, you may visit the last Listening Point on this Friday 12 January, at SMU (near Koufu Foodcourt), from 11.30am to 2pm. You may also provide your feedback via the REACH Budget 2018 microsite, www.reach.gov.sg/budget2018 (check out the link in my bio) until 12th Jan. Go on to let your voice be heard ) #royceshares #sponsored #sgbudget2018 #mofsg #reachsingapore #mofsgxstarngage
“How out of touch is this govt?!?” wrote one user on Facebook, Vincent Law, underneath an article about the campaign.
“For the Ministry of Finance, they don’t really know how to use their money,” said another, Rave Simpson.
Some also criticised the choice of “influencers”, saying they were not well-known. They were not among the top social media names in the city-state who can command huge fees.
Before we penned down our signatures to seal our union for #KenTingWeds, there was a lot of planning done to make sure we worked within our budget and planned our finances well for our future together. 💸 Similarly, the Singapore government has to plan the #SGBudget ahead to help us Singaporeans and support our businesses in the next Financial Year, and our President will pen down her signature as assent for the enactment of the Supply Bill. 🖋 If you didn’t know, the #SGBudget2018 is a strategic financial plan to position Singapore & Singaporeans; and you can actually voice your thoughts & needs to help the Government plan this! 💡 Read more on the Budget 2018 at http://bit.ly/kaitinghearts 📲 #sp #MOFSG #ministryoffinance #MOFxStarNgage
Local media reported that at least 30 posts by the Instagram stars had appeared since December asking for feedback on the budget, which will be unveiled on February 19.
The Ministry of Finance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
But a spokesman told the Straits Times newspaper that the campaign was “an effective way to engage with youth participants”. She did not disclose how much the Instagram users were paid. — AFP