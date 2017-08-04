Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Singapore police nab six women in massage outlet raids

Friday August 4, 2017
10:17 AM GMT+8

Six women aged arrested after seven massage establishments were raided on Wednesday . — Picture by Singapore Police Force  Six women aged arrested after seven massage establishments were raided on Wednesday . — Picture by Singapore Police Force  SINGAPORE, Aug 4 — Six women aged between 24 and 48 were arrested after seven massage establishments were raided on Wednesday.  

Officers from the Central Police Division searched the massage outlets, which are in the vicinity of Jalan Besar, Dalhousie Lane, Dunlop Street, Mayo Street and Sago Lane.

A total of 22 women were checked.

Six of the women were subsequently arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter and for working without a valid work permit.

Vietnamese and Chinese nationals were among those arrested.

The police also seized 30 massage beds, 10 shower cubicles and other paraphernalia used by the massage outlets.

Investigations against the operators of the massage outlets and the six suspects are ongoing. — TODAY

