Singapore looking into FB post by PM’s nephew criticising court system

The Attorney-General’s Chambers is looking into a Facebook post by Li Shengwu, the elder son of Lee Hsien Yang, that criticised the Republic's court system over the weekend. — Picture by Facebook/Li Shengwu/TODAY fileSINGAPORE, July 17 — The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) is looking into a Facebook post by Li Shengwu, the elder son of Lee Hsien Yang, that criticised the Republic’s court system over the weekend.

On Saturday, Li, a Harvard academic, posted a link to a Wall Street Journal article on the 38 Oxley Road dispute involving his father, his aunt Dr Lee Wei Ling and his uncle Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He described the article as a “good” summary, and likened the public disagreements over his late grandfather’s house as a “political crisis”.

In the same post, which has since been deleted, Li added a second link to a New York Times commentary alleging media censorship in Singapore, published in April 03, 2010 and wrote: “Keep in mind, of course, that the Singapore government is very litigious and has a pliant court system. This constrains what the international media can usually report.”

In response to media queries, an AGC spokesperson said: “AGC is aware of the post and is looking into the matter.”

This is not the first time that Li has commented on the family dispute over the Oxley Road house.

Last month, he said on Facebook that over the last few years, his immediate family had become increasingly worried about what he alleged as a lack of checks on abuse of power.

In a subsequent post, he said that he did not intend to go into politics, adding: “I believe that it would be bad for Singapore if any third-generation Lee went into politics. The country must be bigger than one family.”

The Lee family dispute settled down two weeks ago, after Lee Hsien Yang and Dr Lee Wei Ling said that they welcomed their brother’s offer to manage their disagreement privately.

This followed a two-day Parliament debate on the matter.

PM Lee said in Parliament that right from the start, he had wanted to manage the issue privately and not escalate it and be forced to take legal action.

Shortly after, his siblings published a joint statement on Facebook and said that they would “cease presenting further evidence on social media” for the time being, provided that they and their father’s wishes are “not attacked or misrepresented”. — TODAY