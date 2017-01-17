Singapore food centre suspended for a day due to rat infestation

The Kim San Leng Food Centre at Bishan St 13. — Screencap from Google Maps SINGAPORE, Jan 17 — The popular Kim San Leng Food Centre in Bishan will have to cease operations on Friday due to food and personal hygiene offences, including failing to keep its premises free of a rat infestation.

In a suspension notice released yesterday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the eating house at Block 511 Bishan Street 13 will have its licence suspended as it had chalked up 16 demerit points over the past year under the agency’s Points Demerit System for main operators.

It received 12 demerit points for two offences of failing to keep its premises free of a rat infestation, and another four points for an offence of failing to deposit refuse in a refuse bin lined with a plastic bag.

Kim San Leng has also been slapped with a total of S$1,100 (RM3,443.86) in fines.

The NEA said main operators of coffee shops, food courts and canteens that accumulate 12 or more demerit points in a year may have their licences suspended for one, two or three days, depending on their previous records.

All food stalls within the premises will also have to close for the same period.

“NEA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers,” the agency said.

“NEA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.” — TODAY