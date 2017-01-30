Singapore condemns heinous attack at Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre

Police officers speak near a mosque after a shooting in Quebec City, January 29, 2017. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Jan 30 — Singapore strongly condemns the heinous attack at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre, Canada on Sunday during evening prayers which resulted in the loss of lives and injuries.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said there could be no justification for an attack on a sacred place of worship.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” it said in a statement here today.

The Ministry said it has contacted the four registered Singaporeans in Quebec and they are safe.

“Thus far, we have not received any reports of Singaporeans directly affected or injured by the incident,” it added.

It was reported that six people died and eight people were injured while 39 people who were at the mosque during the shooting were unharmed.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the shooting, calling it a “terrorist attack on Muslims.” “Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country,” he was quoted as saying. — Bernama