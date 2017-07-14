Singapore civil servants to use only authorised USB storage devices at work from July 25

Singapore public servants can only use approved USB storage devices at work in a new directive from Singapore’s GovTech. — Picture by Brina Blum/Unsplash via TODAYSINGAPORE, July 14 — From July 25, only authorised USB storage devices will be allowed for use at all public sector agencies as part of continuing efforts to beef up cyber security, the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) said today in response to TODAY’s queries.

The agencies will be tapping on a bulk tender which has a list of portable storage devices that meet its security requirements. The devices will be distributed to public officers on a “working need basis”, a GovTech spokesperson said.

“Globally, USB storage devices continue to be a means to introduce malware and exfiltrate data, especially when they have the potential to be easily misplaced,” the spokesperson added.

The government constantly reviews its IT security policies in response to emerging cyber threats, so that its information technology networks and data remain secure. In light of the latest move, GovTech said that several IT solutions, such as file transfer tools, have been deployed to Government agencies to “maintain public sector productivity”.

“We will continue to educate all public officers on the evolving cyber-risks and stay responsive and alert to the cyber threat landscape,” said the spokesperson.

Public servants told TODAY they were briefed by their superiors about the new measure a few weeks back. Some divisions within the ministries, for example, will get one USB device each, to be shared among the staff, they said.

TODAY understands that authorised USB storage devices are already in use by some public servants, especially those requiring high-level clearance because of the sensitive data which they are dealing with.

The latest measure comes two months after TODAY had reported that teachers will no longer be able to access certain government-wide applications on their work laptops.

Instead, they have to use separate terminals to tap into the government intranet, human resources portal and GeBiz, among others.

The government has also implemented an Internet separation policy, where public servants would no longer be able to access the Internet from their work computers. They would have to use Internet-enabled devices — government-issued tablets or common computers — to go online. — TODAY