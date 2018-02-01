Singapore CHC’s Kong Hee ‘at peace’ with apex court’s verdict

Investigations on the six City Harvest Church leaders began in 2010 and the trial began nearly five years ago. — TODAY file pic SINGAPORE, Feb 1 — City Harvest Church (CHC) founder Kong Hee is “at peace” with the apex court’s verdict to uphold the jail terms of the six former CHC leaders, while the other five are mostly relieved that the long-drawn case has come to a close.

Today, Judge of Appeal Andrew Phang delivered the judgement to the criminal reference, agreeing with the High Court’s majority ruling last April that the six should not be convicted under a more serious criminal breach of trust (CBT) charge under the Penal Code.

The shaping of the remedy for the gap, or lacuna, in the law for CBT should be left to Parliament, he said.

The six had a stoic look on their faces when the judge delivered the judgement, but later expressed relief and even broke out into smiles.

Former finance manager Sharon Tan, 41, who has already completed her seven-month sentence, was emotional as she was hugged and congratulated by supporters after the verdict was delivered. She could also be seen beaming at one stage.

The church’s former fund manager Chew Eng Han, 57, who is out on bail, will start serving his three years and four months jail term on Feb 22, after spending Chinese New Year with his family.

He said the verdict “came out as we had hoped”.

When asked how he felt, he said he has “no strong feelings after what I have been through”.

Lawyers of former finance committee member John Lam and former deputy senior pastor Tan Ye Peng, 44, said their clients are relieved at the outcome.

Lam’s lawyer Nicholas Narayanan said: “Finally, there’s some closure after nearly five years of the matter debated in the courts.

He also said he will be writing to the prison authorities on Thursday to clarify his client’s release date. Without home detention, the 49-year-old is due to be released around April 21 or 22 after serving two-thirds of his one year and six months’ sentence.

Tan Ye Peng’s lawyer N Sreenivasan said: “He’s relieved. He’s taken the time in prison to pray and reflect.”

Kong’s lawyer Edwin Tong said his client is “at peace” with the verdict. Kong’s wife Sun Ho did not appear in court.

Most of the supporters in the packed courtroom said they were relieved the case is over.

A CHC staff member of 10 years who wanted only to be known as Mr Lim said the verdict is “something we have been praying for”. “We are glad that it is finally over,” said the 40-year-old.

Zhuo, a CHC member of 20 years who said she was heading back to work feeling at ease after hearing the verdict, told TODAY she was “hoping for the best, and this outcome is the best”.

In a statement on the church website, CHC executive pastors Aries Zulkarnain and Bobby Chaw wrote the verdict meant (Sharon) Tan “will not need to face another stint of incarceration, and the other five will be able to continue serving their sentences with more certainty”.

Giving thanks to supporters and god, they wrote: “We thank God for His mercy and kindness for sustaining us through these seven years and bringing this to an end.

“We thank you, Church, for continuing in prayer all these years and for your faithfulness and support.” — TODAY