Singapore and Indonesia mark 50 years of diplomatic ties

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong unveil a joint stamp issue at the Istana in Singapore September 7, 2017. — Reuters pic SINGAPORE, Sept 7 — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo lauded the close bilateral ties between Singapore and Indonesia today as both countries marked 50 years of bilateral ties and pledged to further strengthen their close relationship.

Speaking at a press conference at the Istana after holding talks with Widodo, Lee noted that 50 years ago to this day, Singapore’s then Foreign Minister S Rajaratnam signed a joint communique with his Indonesian counterpart, Adam Malik, to establish formal diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Our bilateral relationship has since grown and prospered. Generations of leaders have taken a long term and win-win approach, to cooperate for mutual benefit and solve problems amicably and sensibly,” said Lee. “As a result, today we have a strong partnership based on mutual trust and respect.”

Wearing a batik shirt and standing alongside Lee, Widodo described 2017 as a “special” year as both countries celebrate five decades of friendship.

“Singapore has become Indonesia’s main partner in trade, investment and tourism, as Indonesia is for Singapore,” he said, adding that the establishment of the Indonesia Singapore Investment Council last July will further boost ties between the two countries’ business communities.

“We have overcome challenges over the last 50 years. The challenges of the next 50 years will differ, including in terms of bilateral relations,” he added.

“I’m glad that the discussion with PM Lee this morning was focused on our cooperation ahead, including the development of digital economy.”

Widodo also expressed Indonesia’s full support for Singapore’s chairmanship of the Association of South-east Asian Nations next year.

The Indonesian President is in Singapore on a two-day visit and to attend his second Leaders’ Retreat with Lee.

Lee and Jokowi lauded the close bilateral ties between Singapore and Indonesia today as both countries marked 50 years of bilateral ties and pledged to further strengthen their close relationship.

Both countries are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties with the tagline “Rising50” - an amalgamation of “RI” for the Republic of Indonesia, “Sing” for Singapore, and 50 for the anniversary.

Lee also said he is happy that Kendal Industrial Park (KIP) which he and Widodo opened last year at their first retreat is doing well, noting that it has attracted 32 confirmed clients, almost US$500 million (RM2.1 billion) in investment and creating close to 4,000 jobs.

“There are now plans to set up a polytechnic in KIP to produce trained workers to support the project,” he said, adding that both countries had also agreed to work closely to tackle the threat of terrorism in Southeast Asia.

“We have cooperated in disaster and humanitarian management and counter terrorism. I share President Jokowi’s concern over the growing terrorism threat in our region and we agreed to work closely together on this issue.”

Lee expressed confidence that under the leadership of Widodo, Singapore will continue to enjoy a “strong, forward looking and dynamic relationship” with Indonesia.

“Looking forward to seeing Singapore and Indonesia rise together to greater heights over the next 50 years!,” he said.

Speaking later at a lunch hosted by Lee, Widodo noted that the theme of the two countries’ jubilee celebrations - Trusted partners, rising together — was apt given the strong cooperation across many areas.

“The past 50 years, we have laid a foundation — a strong one — upon which cooperation in all fields have flourished,” he said.

“We are neighbours by goodwill and by geography but we are and will always be good neighbours and close friends by choice.”

“To this end, it is essentially to always ensure that our next 50 years of cooperation is one that is based on mutual trust... brings equal and mutual benefit to our peoples, ensures common prosperity to our nations, benefits our region and beyond,” added Widodo.

“Let’s work together as trusted partners, rising together.”

Earlier this morning, Lee and Widodo planted a Sunda Oak tree that is native to both countries in the Learning Forest at Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Following their retreat and a delegation meeting at the Istana, the two leaders unveiled a joint stamp and witnessed the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) on disaster management and education.

They will witness a combined flypast featuring aircraft from the Republic of Singapore Air Force and the Indonesian Air Force later in the afternoon,.

Ties between Singapore and Indonesia are broad and deep, with frequent exchanges of high-level visits.

The city state was Indonesia’s third largest trading partner last year, with bilateral trade reaching S$56.1 billion (RM175.63 billion) in 2016.

Singapore has also consistently been among the top five investors in Indonesia since 2001, with investment realisation in Indonesia for last year amounting to US$9.2 billion.

Both countries are also the top source of visitor arrivals for each other. Last year, Singapore welcomed 2.89 million Indonesian visitors, while 1.47 million Singaporeans visited Indonesia. — TODAY