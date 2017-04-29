Silvio Berlusconi briefly hospitalised after fall, Italy mayor says

Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was briefly hospitalised after a fall, according to the mayor of an Italian town. — Reuters picROME, April 29 — Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was briefly hospitalised after a fall, the mayor of a Tuscan town where he was due to attend a meeting of his political party Forza Italia said today.

“He slipped, he was injured and briefly hospitalised and will not join us this afternoon,” said Massimo Mallegni, mayor of Pietrasanta.

The 80-year-old media tycoon tripped on cobblestones last night, falling head first and cutting his upper lip while leaving a restaurant in the chic tourist town of Portofino near Genoa, according to local media reports.

He then travelled to Milan, around 200 kilometres north and was treated in the Madonnina clinic, where he had undergone open heart surgery nearly a year ago.

Berlusconi returned home after doctors sewed up his lip with three stitches.

“Nothing serious,” his doctor Alberto Zangrillo said of the accident, according to the reports. — AFP