Shallow quake hits southern Taiwan

Saturday February 11, 2017
11:57 AM GMT+8

File picture shows a staff member of the Seismology Centre, pointing on a chart of the earthquake activity detected by the central Weather Bureau in Taipei. — AFP picFile picture shows a staff member of the Seismology Centre, pointing on a chart of the earthquake activity detected by the central Weather Bureau in Taipei. — AFP picTAIPEI, Feb 11 — A shallow earthquake struck southern Taiwan early today, the US Geological Survey reported, a short distance from where a strong quake left more than 100 people dead.

The epicentre of the moderate 5.6-magnitude quake was 19 kilometres (12 miles) from Tainan city where a 6.4-magnitude quake last February toppled an apartment complex, burying residents and killing 115. 

No deaths were reported following today’s earthquake, which left four people injured in Tainan and Kaohsiung and caused a brief power outage in Tainan’s eastern district, according to the national fire agency.  

The quake struck at a depth of nine kilometres, 23 kilometres north-northwest of Kaohsiung, the island’s second-largest city, the USGS said in a statement. 

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by earthquakes.

The island’s worst tremor in recent decades was a 7.6-magnitude quake in September 1999 that killed around 2,400 people. — AFP

