Several people stabbed in Finnish city of Turku, say police

Videograb shows people running away from the scene of a stabbing in Turku, Finland. — Picture via Twitter/Petri MakelaHELSINKI, Aug 18 — Several people were stabbed in the Finnish city of Turku, police said today, adding they had shot at and arrested one person.

People should stay away from the city centre, police said on their Twitter account.

The Turun Sanomat newspaper reported that at least one person was killed in the attack. — Reuters